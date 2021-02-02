Five things predicted by Elon Musk we can expect to see in this year (2021)

Elon Musk has proven to the world multiple times that he is more than ready to actualize his dreams into realities. He is the man that gave us SpaceX, an aerospace company, and Tesla, the leading electric car company in the world. He frequently fascinates the public through his outspoken predictions, which attract different opinions from supporters and critics. From building self-driving cars to treating diseases using a microchip embedded in the brain, Musk is convinced that he will accomplish these goals. His predictions have not always been accurate. Some have backfired, but this does not deter the tech billionaire from making new and more ambitious goals. Here are 5 of the most awaited projects by Musk we can all look forward to in 2021:

Self-driving electric cars

Elon Musk’s Tesla has launched a string of electric car models latest being the Model Y compact, an all-electric compact SUV. Tesla’s electric cars have autopilot features but still require a driver’s input. According to Musk, the company is very close to making a car that requires no driver’s input.

“I remain confident that we will have the basic functionality for level five autonomy complete this year,” he said. Despite the challenges that came with the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, this ambition could be brought to life before 2021 ends.

Universal Satellite Internet

In 2015, SpaceX unveiled an internet plan meant to launch thousands of small satellites into the low earth orbit. The project is known as Starlink. The Starlink constellation is made up of big solar panels that power the small satellites which connect to receivers on the ground to offer internet services. By 2020, Starlink had launched over 1000 satellites into the Low Earth Orbit.

Going by Musk’s predictions, we will soon have reliable satellite internet accessed from anywhere in the world.

Brain-machine interfaces (BMIs) to cure neurological conditions

Musk founded a neurotechnology company in 2016 to develop a BMI that could be implanted on a patient’s brain to cure neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s and spinal cord injuries.

Despite loads of criticism from neuroscientists, Musk is determined to actualize this technology, with tests already carried out on pig’s brains.

The first human trial will be conducted in 2021.

Lunar missions-landing men on the moon’s surface and testing cars on the moon’s surface

Musk’s predictions have sparked a lot of controversies. This has not discouraged him from stating his lunar plans before 2025. He plans to conduct a car rally on the moon’s surface before 2025.in October 2021, a SpaceX rocket will transport vehicles to the moon. The company will then carry out a car rally, controlled from the earth.

Additionally, Musk revealed in 2019 that they were working on a Lunar return mission in 2022. “Certainly, with an unscrewed vehicle, I believe we could land on the moon in two years. So then maybe within a year or two of that, we could be sending a crew. I would say four years at the outside,” said Musk.

Lowest cost of solar panels

Musk is passionate about renewable energy. In 2016, Tesla acquired SolarCity, a solar panel manufacturer, and seller. Currently, SolarCity sells the cheapest solar panels and solar roof tiles in the US. It is also developing a storage battery, the Powerwall. Powerwall will allow consumers to store solar energy for future use when there are no sun rays, for example, at night. Powerball technology will be made available to the public in 2021.